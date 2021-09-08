Beloit Memorial High School on soft lockdown due to police activity

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are advising parents not to come to Beloit Memorial High School as students are on soft lockdown while officials investigate an anonymous threat.

Police made the announcement at 11:39 a.m. Wednesday, saying they were investigating an anonymous threat outside of the high school, at 1225 4th Street, and the school was placed on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Parents and Guardians, DO NOT COME to the high school at this time. The students will be in their classes until we are concluded with soft lockdown. We will coordinate communication with Beloit Memorial High School to provide additional information as we are able,” police said.

DEVELOPING…