Beloit motorcyclist crashes into SUV, rushed to trauma center

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A motorcycle crash sent one person to a local trauma center and shut down Henry Avenue in Beloit Thursday morning.

Beloit Police say two people on motorcycles, a 41-year-old Beloit man and a 31-year-old Beloit woman, were driving at a high speed when the man crashed his motorcycle into an SUV that was turning left. Officials say the SUV had the right-of-way.

Police say the woman saw the crash and laid her bike down.

The 41-year-old man was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center in Janesville for ‘significant injuries.’ Both motorcyclists were wearing helmets, investigators say.

The driver of the SUV, a 35-year-old Beloit male, will be cited for operating after suspension.

The male motorcyclist will be cited for no motorcycle endorsement, crossing the center line, unreasonable and imprudent speed, and no insurance.

The female motorcyclist will be cited for no motorcycle endorsement and no insurance.