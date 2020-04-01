Beloit moving all polling places to City Hall, will offer drive-thru voting

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The City of Beloit has decided to close all polling places and move offer drive-through voting only at City Hall ahead of Wisconsin’s April 7th primary.

The change is being done to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the City said in a statement.

“Our election workers are dedicated to preserving our democratic process in this election,” said City Clerk-Treasurer Lorena Stottler. “While our nation, our state, and our community are in uncertain times, we are providing our elections in the safest manner possible.”

The City of Beloit strongly urges voters to vote absentee to avoid waiting in line at City Hall. The deadline for registered voters to request absentee ballots via mail at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/ is April 2, 2020. Voters can also continue to use drive-through voter registration and in-person absentee voting from 8 am – 5 pm through Friday, April 3, at City Hall.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

