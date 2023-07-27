BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A new report by 24/7 Wall Street has named Beloit as one of the worst cities in America to live in.

The report ignores places with fewer than 8,000 residents and took into consideration issues like crime, unemployment, and the high cost of living, among two dozen metrics to identify the worst places to live in each state.

Beloit, with a population of 36,733, made the list due to its poverty rate and high unemployment.

According to the report, nearly 1 in 4 residents of Beloit lives below the poverty line, making the city poorer than 90% of other cities in the U.S.

The city’s high unemployment rate also factored in the ranking, with Beloit having the largest percentage of unemployed workers in the state, at 6.4% — more than double Wisconsin’s average of 3.1%.

The report also showed Beloit has 425 violent crimes per every 100,000 people, with the state average being 320.