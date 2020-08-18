Beloit officer highlights the importance of body cameras

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — It will be a while before Rockford officers have the new accessory but police in the city of Beloit have used body cameras for the past few years. A lieutenant there says they aren’t perfect, but overall the benefits outweigh the flaws.

“The transparency for the community, it’s huge,” explained Lieutenant David Elrod of the Beloit Police Department.

Beloit Police Lieutenant David Elrod says body cameras have proven to be a big help for the department since being implemented in 2018.

“When they first came out, a lot of guys weren’t particular about them. But now that they’ve been out for a few years, officers don’t think anything of it. It’s just another piece of equipment. I think since this has transpired and since we’ve started with this, they see that they’re very useful,” Lt. Elrod said.

Elrod thinks wearing the cameras has increased public trust in the police. He says the number of complaints filed against officers has gone down since the department purchased them.

“They’re able to get a first eye view of what it looks like from our perspective, what the officer’s doing,” the lieutenant said.

Body cameras have also helped Beloit officers when it comes to solving crimes.

“In the investigative portion of it, they’re able to review the body camera footage and watch the video over again. And that’s a great investigative tool,” Lieutenant Elrod said.

But Elrod admits it can be difficult to capture all situations on video. Cameras on Beloit officers are automatically activated in several ways, including when the lights on their squad car are turned on or they fire their taser–but some incidents are still missed.

“If there’s something significant that’s going on, we’re not going to ask the officer to wait a second and turn on the body camera. So it’s not going to be captured all the time,” Lieutenant Elrod said. “But the few challenges that there are, having the body camera outweighs all the challenges that come with it.”

Rockford City Council will still need to approve any bids before Rockford officers are outfitted with cameras.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

