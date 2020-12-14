Beloit officers de-escalate situation with armed hit-and-run suspect

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police say officers were able to effectively convince 21-year-old Derik Coleman to surrender Monday morning, after he allegedly was involved in a hit and run accident.

According to police, after the accident in the 1900 block of Cleora Drive, Coleman walked to his home on Linway Drive and “informed a woman there about the accident.”

The woman then called the police to report the accident, at which point Coleman allegedly became upset, grabbed a handgun, and fired a shot in the air in the driveway of the home.

Responding officers negotiated with Coleman and were able to resolve the situation without incident, police said.

Coleman was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Operating While Intoxicated.

MORE HEADLINES: