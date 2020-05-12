Beloit opening 2 free drive-through COVID-19 testing sites Friday

A health worker administers a coronavirus test at a drive-through testing site organized by actor Sean Penn’s nonprofit organization Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) at Malibu City Hall in Malibu, California. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Two free drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will open in Beloit on Friday, the health department announced today.

The tests are for those with symptoms of coronavirus, those who have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the disease, or those who cannot afford a test.

The tests will be administered between 11 a.m and 7 p.m. May 15-22 at Telfer Park and the Krueger Park upper lot.

Beloit City Manager Lori Luther said the testing is being done due to an increase of confirmed cases in Beloit.

“We know that COVID-19 is here in Beloit and disproportionately impacting our Hispanic/Latinx community members,” she said. “The free community testing will provide an opportunity for Beloit residents to get tested if they do not have a primary care physician or cannot afford the test.”

The tests will be provided by the Wisconsin National Guard.

Rock County currently has 361 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 13 people have died.

