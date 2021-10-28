Beloit parent says teacher duct taped mask to student’s face

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The father of a 13-year-old student at McNeel Intermediate School in Beloit is claiming a teacher used duct tape to secure a COVID-19 mask to his face, but the superintendent says that’s not true and police have not filed charges.

The student’s father, Brock Conner, said the incident happened at the school on Tuesday, saying the teacher taped the mask to his child’s face and then refused to allow him to leave the classroom to contact his parents.

Conner said his son’s neck still bore marks from the tape hours later when he returned home from school.

Photo: Brock Conner

“He’s definitely shaken up by the situation, but he’s fine. I don’t have any reports from the school because they refused to speak with us,” Conner told Eyewitness News.

“It makes me wonder if this happened to my child, what else is going on with other children. Especially ones that can’t necessarily stand up for themselves. Things most definitely need to change within the district!” Conner said.

Conner also claimed that his family has “dealt with non stop harassment from this school on a daily basis.”

Beloit School Superintendent Dan Keyer released a statement disputing Conner’s account on Thursday, saying, “The media reported these allegations by a parent as true, stating there was an incident involving a child in a classroom. We worked in collaboration with the City of Beloit Police Department; they have investigated these allegations and have determined there was no violation of local or state laws.”

The Beloit Police Department told Eyewitness News they will be providing an update on the matter later today.

According to the Gateway Pundit, the Wisconsin chapter of the Proud Boys is organizing a protest at the school board building on November 5th.

“The Wisconsin Proud Boys support any parent, of any political position or background, that feel they have the right to protect their children,” a group representative told the outlet.