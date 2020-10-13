Beloit PD investigate theft at local laundromat

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit police are investigating a burglary and criminal damage to property that occurred around 11:50 p.m Monday night at a local laundromat.

Officials are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The suspect is possibly a white male wearing a grey hoodie and black mask with a white design. He appeared to be wearing green pants and black Nike shoes.

He was seen carrying a white duffel bag that police say likely had tools in it.

The suspect drives what appears to be a red/maroon/burgundy Toyota Camry older model four-door (late 1990’s/early 2000’s).

If you have any information regarding this suspect or the vehicle he was driving, please contact Rock County Dispatch at (608) 757-2244 reference incident TB2007812.

