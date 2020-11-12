BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A day after Veteran’s Day, Stan Van Hoose celebrated his 100th birthday in Beloit.
Cars drove in a birthday parade past his home at Beloit Senior Living, at 2250 W Hart Road.
Stan said he appreciated the outpouring of love.
“I think it’s a really good deal for me. I enjoy the company. I must have been nice to them, or they wouldn’t do it,” he said with a laugh. “I really enjoy good people.”
Stan served in the U.S. Navy for eight years and was onboard a ship at Pearl Harbor when Japan launched its surprise attack in 1941.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Markey: It’s time for Republicans to stand up to Trump, urge him to concede
- Beloit Pearl Harbor survivor turns 100
- Salvation Army worried about fundraising goals due to pandemic
- Health officials warn Winnebago County hospital bed capacity diminishing due to COVID-19 case spike
- Romney: ‘Multi-trillion dollar COVID aid bill won’t happen’
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!