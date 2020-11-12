Beloit Pearl Harbor survivor turns 100

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A day after Veteran’s Day, Stan Van Hoose celebrated his 100th birthday in Beloit.

Cars drove in a birthday parade past his home at Beloit Senior Living, at 2250 W Hart Road.

Stan said he appreciated the outpouring of love.

“I think it’s a really good deal for me. I enjoy the company. I must have been nice to them, or they wouldn’t do it,” he said with a laugh. “I really enjoy good people.”

Stan served in the U.S. Navy for eight years and was onboard a ship at Pearl Harbor when Japan launched its surprise attack in 1941.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories