Beloit Pearl Harbor survivor turns 100

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A day after Veteran’s Day, Stan Van Hoose celebrated his 100th birthday in Beloit.

Cars drove in a birthday parade past his home at Beloit Senior Living, at 2250 W Hart Road.

Stan said he appreciated the outpouring of love.

“I think it’s a really good deal for me. I enjoy the company. I must have been nice to them, or they wouldn’t do it,” he said with a laugh. “I really enjoy good people.”

Stan served in the U.S. Navy for eight years and was onboard a ship at Pearl Harbor when Japan launched its surprise attack in 1941.

