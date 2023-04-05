BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police say a 15-year-old suspect kept reaching for his waistline and later tossed a handgun during a foot chase on Tuesday.

According to police, officers were called to a “disturbance” on Burton Street and “engaged in a foot pursuit” with a 15-year-old male suspect.

Despite being ordered to stop, the boy continued to run and “kept reaching for his waist line,” police said.

Officers caught up with the teen, who threw a handgun, police said.

He was arrested and charged with Juvenile Possession of a Handgun.

According to police, the teen had a warrant for the same charge.