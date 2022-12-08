BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police say three suspects have been arrested after a high-speed chase resulted from an armed robbery in Winnebago County on Thursday.

At 4:56 p.m., police said the pursuit took place across a significant portion of the city, with the suspects eventually crashing into several unoccupied vehicles and one occupied vehicle, in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue.

The suspects tried to run from the crashed vehicle but were apprehended.

Two people in the vehicle the suspects crashed into were taken to a hospital; police say the extent of their injuries is not known.

Beloit Police said the investigation into the crime is still in the early stages.

DEVELOPING…