BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police said six people have been arrested in two separate investigations into illegal drugs and drugs.

Kenneth Crawford, 62, and Rashenn Jackson, 25, of Chicago, were arrested Wednesday morning at 5:45 a.m. when officers conducted a search warrant. Police said a large amount of crack cocaine, ammunition, and ammunition was found.

Crawford was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession of THC, Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms, and threatening law enforcement.

Jackson was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine.

Three further search warrants were executed as part of another investigation later Wednesday that resulted in four arrests:

Eleazar Tate, 36, was charged with being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Mackenzie Waggoner, 25, was charged with Fleeing and 2nd Degree Endangering Safety.

Virgil Tate, 28, was charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, with a pending drug charge.

Kenneth Poueweils, 24, was arrested on a felony warrant.

Police said a vehicle was also recovered as evidence.