Beloit police arrest allegedly drunk woman with a gun

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police say they de-escalated a situation with an allegedly drunk and armed woman Tuesday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 1800 block of Yates Avenue around 11:36 p.m., where 39-year-old Krystal Scott had allegedly fired one shot from a handgun into the air outside her home.

When officers arrived, Scott was still holding the weapon in her hand, and police said they were able to get her to drop the gun before being taken into custody.

Police say Scott had a blood alcohol concentration of .199 and was charged with Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon while Intoxicated.

35-year-old Charles Boomer was cited and released for Disorderly Conduct for causing a separate disturbance at the scene, police said.

