Beloit Police arrest man for home invasion, sexual assault

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police announced Monday the arrest of a suspect in a home invasion and sexual assault that happened on Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were called out to a home in the 200 block of Adams Street around 3:30 a.m. and set up a perimeter outside. The suspect was seen leaving the home shortly afterwards and was chased down and apprehended, police said.

Police say the victim and the suspect, 35-year-old Derrell Riley, did not know each other.

Riley was charged with Burglary and 2nd Degree Sexual Assault.

