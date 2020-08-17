Beloit Police arrest man for home invasion, sexual assault

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
sexual assault generic

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police announced Monday the arrest of a suspect in a home invasion and sexual assault that happened on Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were called out to a home in the 200 block of Adams Street around 3:30 a.m. and set up a perimeter outside. The suspect was seen leaving the home shortly afterwards and was chased down and apprehended, police said.

Police say the victim and the suspect, 35-year-old Derrell Riley, did not know each other.

Riley was charged with Burglary and 2nd Degree Sexual Assault.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories