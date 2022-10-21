BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — On Friday, Beloit Police assisted with the apprehension of Jordan Leavy Carter, 35, who was wanted in connection with the homicide of a 5-year-old girl in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Monday.

Police said Carter was wanted for several additional felonies. He was arrested around 4 p.m. near East Grand Avenue and Prospect Avenue.

The Green Bay Police Department, Beloit Violent Crime Indertiction Team, and the Rock County Sheriff’s K-9 unit assisted in the arrest.

On Monday, 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was shot as she was playing near an apartment in the 1600 block of Amy Street in Green Bay, according to the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Police said Carter was at the residence when “a gun was discharged.”

On Tuesday, police were tipped that the car he was driving, a Mercury Milan sedan, was in Beloit. The car was recovered on Wednesday.