Beloit Police arrest man wanted on domestic abuse charges after standoff

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police say they arrested Marquayl Shields, 24, at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Burton Street yesterday, after he barricaded himself inside the building for several hours.

Officials say law enforcement was negotiating with Shileds, who had a warrant out for his arrest. Shields has been on Beloit PD’s wanted list for weeks, police said.

Shields was taken into custody after “several hours of negotiations,” police said.

He was charged with a parole violation warrant, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, domestic abuse/battery, intentionally pointing a firearm at someone/domestic abuse, disorderly conduct, and fleeing.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

