Beloit police arrest shooting suspect

Local News
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit police officers announced the arrest of a man they say was behind a July shooting in the city.

Louis Kimball was arrested on Monday. The 35-year-old faces charges of Reckless Endangering Safety and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

On July 31st, officers were called to Dewey Street near Summit Park. Investigators say a 25-year-old man was shot after a “large disturbance.” Police say Kimball pulled the trigger. The victim survived.

