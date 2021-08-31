Beloit Police arrest suspect who pointed rifle at victim in road rage incident

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police say a man was arrested after allegedly pointing a rifle at a truck driver following a road rage incident.

A semi truck driver told police someone in a royal blue Jeep with tinted windows had cut him off near Milwaukee Road and Freeman Parkway around 9:12 p.m. on Friday, August 27th.

When the truck driver got out of the vehicle to confront the Jeep’s driver, he reported seeing a rifle pointing out the vehicle’s window.

Police located the Jeep at Big Hill Park at 3 p.m. on Friday, and arrested J’Juan Winfield, 22, of Milwaukee, for possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct while armed, and felony bail jumping.

Police said the rifle and marijuana were found in Winfield’s vehicle.

