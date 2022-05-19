BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police said they have apprehended a 16-year-old who was seen wearing a ski mask, pointing a gun at another person on Wednesday.

According to police, officers were called to the 1300 block of Porter Avenue around 3:06 p.m. There, they met with a witness who said the teen was standing outside a vehicle with a handgun, and pointed it at the witness.

The teen had left the area before officers arrived, but they were able to go to a residence in the 1500 block of Keeler Avenue around 5:10 p.m. and place him under arrest.

The teen was also wanted on a Winnebago County warrant, police said.

He was charged with Endangering Safety, Intentionally Pointing a Dangerous Weapon, and Juvenile in Possession of a Dangerous Weapon.