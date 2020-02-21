Beloit Police charge two men in 2019 triple shooting, murder

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Two men, Gregory Carter, 31, and Anthony Sims, 27, have been charged in connection with a 2019 triple shooting which resulted in the death of 21-year-old Treron White.

Police were called out on Monday, March 11 around 9:30 p.m. Shots were fired in the area of Elm Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

White was killed, while two other individuals, Devonta Brandenburg, 25, and a 15-year-old male, were shot and treated at a local hospital.

Carter, who had been previously arrested for the crime and released on bail, turned himself in to Beloit Police on Wednesday, and remains in custody at the Rock County Jail. He is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Sims is currently in custody in the Winnebago County Jail on drug and weapons charges. He’s now facing charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety and felon in possession of a firearm.

