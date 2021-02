BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police say two people were arrested in connection with a house fire early Thursday morning.

Police say the fire occurred around 2:47 a.m. in the 1700 block of Hemlock Street, and is being considered arson.

A 35-year-old woman was charged with arson and a 35-year-old man was arrested for domestic battery.

DEVELOPING…