Beloit police find missing 13-year-old girl safely

4:14 p.m. UPDATE:

Officials say that Talayah was found safely.

ORIGINAL:

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl, Talayah A. Simpson.

Talayah is around 5’4″ and 100 lbs with long braids. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans leaving 359 W. Grand Avenue with a paper bag around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say she currently has longer braids than is shown in the provided picture.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call 815-757-2244.

