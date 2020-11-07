Beloit police find missing 13-year-old girl safely

4:14 p.m. UPDATE:
Officials say that Talayah was found safely.
ORIGINAL:
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl, Talayah A. Simpson.
Talayah is around 5’4″ and 100 lbs with long braids. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans leaving 359 W. Grand Avenue with a paper bag around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday.
Police say she currently has longer braids than is shown in the provided picture.
If anyone has information, they are asked to call 815-757-2244.
