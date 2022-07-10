BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify a shoplifting suspect.

It happened at the YN Tobacco, 1809 S. Riverside Dr., on Saturday. A male and female reportedly participated in what the Beloit Police Department called “Free for All Friday. Unfortunately it was a Saturday when this occurred and Free for All Friday isn’t actually a thing.”

The female has been identified, but the police department needs help in identifying the male suspect. Any information on the suspect should be given to the Beloit Police Department, (608) 364-6800. Residents should make sure and refer to the female’s case number, BE2227228, when giving information.