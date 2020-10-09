Beloit Police ask for help in solving weekend murder

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are sharing a photo of 26-year-old Chelsey Payton, who was murdered on Saturday, in hopes that someone will come forward with information about her death.

Around 2:00 a.m. early Saturday morning in Beloit, police were called to the area of Park and Grand Avenues for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, first responders found Payton and 32-year old Jeffery D. Scott with gunshot wounds.

Payton was rushed to a local hospital where she later was pronounced dead from her injuries.

“We are sharing this photo of Chelsey with the permission of Chelsey’s family in the hopes that someone sees this and comes forward with information so we can bring the individuals responsible for this shooting and her death into custody,” police said in a statement Friday.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call police at 608-757-2244 or anonymously via Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463.

