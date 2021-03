BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police in Beloit are asking the public’s help in returning three dogs with their respective owners.

The two German Shepherds were found Saturday in the 1200 block of Cranston Road. The Pit Bull was found in the 1800 block of Fayette Avenue.

All three were taken to the humane society. Anyone who recognizes who they may belong to can contact the police department at (608)-757-2244 or the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin at (608) 752-5622.