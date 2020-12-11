Beloit Police Department swears in new patrol officer

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The City of Beloit has a new patrol officer.

Erin Schwarzbach was given her badge during a ceremony on Tuesday. She graduated from the police academy at Blackhawk Technical College earlier this month.

Schwarzbach also earned a bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University last year, majoring in Criminal Justice.

