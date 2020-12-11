BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The City of Beloit has a new patrol officer.
Erin Schwarzbach was given her badge during a ceremony on Tuesday. She graduated from the police academy at Blackhawk Technical College earlier this month.
Schwarzbach also earned a bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University last year, majoring in Criminal Justice.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Back to back 50 degree days – Accumulating snow possible by the weekend
- Pandemic-stricken Rockford theater hopes to raise money with Elf-O-Matic Vending Machine
- Beloit Police Department swears in new patrol officer
- Animal rescue owner warns gifting a pet for Christmas is not always the best idea
- More than 900 Dairy Queen customers pay it forward at Minnesota drive-thru
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!