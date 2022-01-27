Woman shot and killed in Beloit, man in custody

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 31-year-old woman was shot and killed on Madison Road on Wednesday, and police say 34-year-old man, Anthony Richmond, is in custody and charged with her murder.

Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said officers were called to the scene, in the 1400 block of Madison, around 12:10 p.m.

Officer found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds and rushed her to a local hospital, where she died.

Sayles said Richmond was taken into custody and charged with First Degree Murder, Domestic Battery, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.