15-year-old charged with murder of 19-year-old in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit police arrested a 15-year-old juvenile Monday for the murder of a 19-year-old teen two weeks ago.

At a press conference, Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said the boy was arrested earlier this morning at Beloit Memorial High School. Police coordinated with the school to make the arrest. Upon arrest, a gun was found in the suspect’s bag, Sayles said.

According to police, around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, September 3rd, officers responded to a reported shooting near Bluff Street and Portland Avenue. Witnesses told police that the suspects involved in the shooting fled from the scene toward Vine. Shell casings were recovered at the scene, police said.

On Sunday, September 5th around 7:53 a.m., police were notified that a body had been found between two houses in the 300 block of Portland Avenue.

Sayles said that after reviewing body camera footage and evidence from the Friday night scene, it was determined that the victim’s body was not visible to officers due to its location and time of day.

Police have said that the victim has ties to Beloit, but have not yet released his identity, but Sayles said the victim and the suspect knew each other.

The juvenile has been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide, Possession of a Firearm under the age of 18 and Possession of a Firearm on School Premises.

Sayles said the District Attorney will decide if the suspect will be charged as an adult.