BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department hopes that a gun lock giveaway will promote firearm safety.

Officers have gun locks that people can get for free. They said that this is a “solid” option for residents to secure their firearms if they do not have a gun safe. The locks can prevent both gun thefts and accidents in the event a child gets access.

They also said that this can prevent tragedy in someone’s home.

“We’re trying to get more people to have locks in order to keep themselves safe, their kids safe, and pretty much anybody who’s around a firearm that they want to make sure stays under control,” said Sgt. Ryan Flanagan of the Beloit Police Department.

Those interested in getting a gun lock can pick one up at the Beloit Police Department, 100 State St. Residents can also reserve a lock by messaging the department’s Facebook page.