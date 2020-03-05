Beloit Police hold open conversation on use of force

BELIOT, Wis. (WTVO) — In an effort to connect with the local community, the Beloit Police Department hosted a public conversation about the use of force on Wednesday night.

Back in December, Montay Penning was killed during a foot-chase that ended in gunfire from three Beloit officers. After months of investigating, the officers were cleared of wrongdoing but some in the community still were left with questions.

The Department broke down step by step why the officers were justified in using deadly force, in order to educate the public.

They also debunked what they say are some common myths surrounding force, explaining Wisconsin’s law that prohibits people from resisting arrest.

“When you start to take an aggressive stance, the police in trying to further their obligations will take a higher aggressive stance and it just goes until something bad happens or somebody gets hurt,” Police Chief David Zibolski explained.

Captain Andre Sayles added that the officers are allowed to use force, even if a subject doesn’t think they did anything wrong.

“Some people believe that if a crime hasn’t been committed and they resist a police officer we can’t use force. Our job is to let them know that we can use force in these situations because we’re trying to effect our arrest and we’re trying to investigate something so therefore they have that understanding,” Cpt. Sayles said.

The captain continued, pointing out they don’t enjoy having to use force.

“People think that we have to use force, and sometimes I’d rather use my voice than force. Once we have that common respect for each other you can see a drastic decrease in the use of force,” Capt. Sayles said.

In 2019, Beloit Police only used force 117 times out of the 54,000+ calls they responded to. That’s a total of .2% of the time, equal to the national average.

The police department will hold another community conversation on Wednesday, March 11th at p.m. at the Merrill Center at 1428 Wisconsin Ave. in Beloit. The next session will focus on how the department handles traffic stops.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

