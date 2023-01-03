BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are asking the public for help to identify a man who has reportedly been burglarizing cars over the past few nights.

According to police, the thief had been going through unlocked vehicles on Sherwood Drive, but Monday he “graduated to burglary,” police said.

The suspect was caught on security cameras by several victims, and police released photos of the man on Tuesday.

Police are also asking that neighbors in the area of Sherwood Drive and Emerson check their security cameras to see if they have imagery of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call either Beloit Police or the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.