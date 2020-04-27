Beloit Police: Intoxicated Rockford woman crashes into building, hides from cops

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police say they have arrested 36-year-old Erin Groves, of Rockford, for allegedly crashing her car into a building and then hid from officers early Monday morning.

According to police, Groves crashed into a building at the corner of Broad and State streets around 1:15 a.m.

Police say she fled from the scene and was found hiding in a doorway on West Grand Avenue.

Groves was charged with Operating While Intoxicated (2nd offense), Operating While Revoked, Unreasonable Speed, Hit and Run, Failure to Keep Vehicle Under Control, Possession of THC and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Police say the accident caused flooding on the first floor of the building, and a gas line was bent but did not rupture.

Groves was taken to Mercyhealth in Janesville for injuries she suffered in the crash, police said.

