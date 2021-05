BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Officials say around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, officers were alerted to shots fired near the 400 block of Harrison Avenue. Officers were informed that a 24-year-old male was brought to a local hospital emergency room for a gunshot wound.

The injury is non-life threatening, according to authorities.

Anyone with information can contact police at (608) 364-6800.