Beloit Police investigate fatal crash

Beloit, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are investigating a fatal crash. They ask that residents avoid the area of Fourth and Maple for the next few hours.

Police said a man was changing a flat tire between his vehicle and an assisting vehicle on Maple. That’s when another driver struck the assisting vehicle, pinning the man between the two vehicles.

Authorities said the man was taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

The driver is a 27-year-old woman from Beloit, police said.

The accident remains under investigation.

