Beloit police investigating homicide

BELOIT, Wisc. — The Beloit Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 300 block of Portland Avenue.

Police only identified the victim as a 19 year old man with ties to the Beloit community. He was found between two houses, and it is believed he died by gunfire.

According to Chief Andre Sayles, this is the fourth homicide in Beloit this year.

“This will not be tolerated,” he said. “Our men and women here at the Beloit Police Department are out actively seeking justice for those who harmed by gunfire in the City of Beloit. We are going to continue to put forth efforts that we have had over the last 3-4 weeks in the City of Beloit to curtail this crime. Our detectives and our police officers have worked hard and put in long hours. They will continue to do so because they are dedicated to bringing justice to the City of Beloit.”

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing at this time, and residents should avoid the area to allow detectives to investigate.

Anyone with information on this or other crimes should contact the Rock County Dispatch Center at

(608) 757-2244 or Crime Stoppers (608)-362-7463 or send an anonymous tip online using P3TIPS.COM/482.

