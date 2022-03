BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police in Beloit are investigating after an afternoon bank robbery.

Advia Credit Union, 746 4th St., was targeted just after noon on Tuesday. Police said that a suspect walked up to a teller with a note demanding money. The suspect got the cash and ran from the scene. No one was hurt.

Any information should be given to the Beloit Police Department, (608) 364-6800, or Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.