BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police in Beloit are investigating several car burglaries and a vehicle theft and urge the public to take steps to protect their automobiles.

According to police, several vehicles on the northeast side of the city were burglarized overnight Saturday.

Authorities released a photo of a suspect who was captured on a Ring Doorbell camera.

Police also said one car, which was stolen, was found abandoned several blocks away, but law enforcement said it is not known if the suspect pictured is connected to the theft.

Beloit Police also said they have experienced a rash of thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars, due to a missing anti-theft measure that thieves are able to exploit.

“If you see 4ft 6 dudes who look 15 with ski masks on pulling on Kias/Hyundai’s doors….they are there to steal them. If you see older folks than that, they are probably looking for what is in random cars. Either way, we need to intercept them. We appreciate the help. PLEASE do not go out and confront them,” police said in a Facebook post.

Police also encouraged residents to lock their vehicles, and make sure any guns stored in a car are kept in a locked safe.