BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police in Beloit are searching for two armed men who entered a home at 2 a.m. on Saturday and robbed the occupants.

According to police, around 1:55 a.m. on Saturday, June 11th, the robbers entered an unlocked home in the 800 block of Sherwood and demanded money and property.

Police described the suspects as black males, thin builds, in their early 20’s, wearing all black clothing and facemasks. They were last seen running northbound from the scene, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.