BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police are searching for two men who robbed a Beloit restaurant at gun point.

Police said the restaurant, located in the 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue, was robbed at 10:23 p.m. Tuesday.

After demanding money from the register, the robbers left through the back door of the building and fled in a dark-colored sedan.

Police did not give a description of the suspects, and only said they were wearing masks and one was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.