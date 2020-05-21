Beloit Police apprehend fugitive after standoff

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department says 28-year-old Fabian Jones was arrested Thursday afternoon after an hour and a half long standoff on Gerald Avenue.

Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski said they received a tip that Jones, who was wanted on a federal warrant for a firearm incident in March, was staying at a home in the 900 block.

Around 11:13 a.m., police surrounded the residence and attempted to persuade Jones to surrender.

When Jones did come out, police say he was holding a bottle of liquor in one hand and another item in the other, so an officer fired a non-lethal beanbag device to subdue him.

However, residents who had gathered to witness the scene thought a firearm had been discharged. Zibolski said other police units were called in to assist with crowd control, and two officers suffered minor injuries.

Zibolski said further confusion came about after a nearby patrol officer reported hearing a gunshot in the area, and that call was repeated by the Illinois State Police.

Police say no shots were fired and no one was injured.

Jones was taken into custody, and 4 other people, who were hiding inside the house, were detained.

Zibolski said that as police were attempting to search the house, they discovered that one of the residents had turned on the natural gas and flooded the home.

Police say they have called in the fire department to assist them before conducting the search.

