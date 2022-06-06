BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are issuing warnings to Kia and Hyundai owners after a series of thefts targeting the vehicles over the past several days.

Beloit Police made the appeal to car owners on Monday, saying the vehicles have been stolen from multiple local apartment complexes.

In some cases, police said, the thieves, who are young teens, have been caught.

Police suggested owners park in a secure area or add anti-theft devices to their cars.

“Please report any suspicious behavior you might observe. Specifically, (in) this case, you would be looking for a group of subjects hanging around parking lots either on foot or in other cars,” police said.