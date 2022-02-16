BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have issued a warrant for Amaree Goodall, 19, of Madison, for the death of Jion Broomfield, 19, in a shooting at the Beloit Memorial High School parking lot during a basketball game.

Goodall has been charged with First Degree Reckless Homicide and is still at large.

Beloit Police said Broomfield was shot in the parking lot of the high school around 8: 55 p.m. on Saturday, January 29th. A school resource officer was working a basketball game at the school at the time and was notified of the shooting. Broomfield was not at the scene when police arrived, they said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

“We appreciate the community’s ongoing support and sharing of information in this homicide investigation,” said Chief Andre Sayles. “The City of Beloit Police Department has followed up on every tip provided and is using all tools in these violent crime investigations. The department has a proven track record in clearing violent crimes when the community helps with providing the information they know.”

Broomfield’s death was one of three homicides that took place over a weekend last month. His cousin, Byron Broomfield, 17, was killed in a mass shooting in Beloit in December, in which six people were shot.

Beloit will be holding a series of community meetings on the subject of reducing violent crime.

They will be held at Hackett Elementary School on Wednesday, March 16th, and then at Merrill Community Center on Thursday, March 17th. Both events run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The last two meetings will focus on police use of force and the department’s mental health initiatives.

Those two will take place at the same locations, at Hackett school on Wednesday, March 23rd, and at Merrill on Thursday, March 24th.