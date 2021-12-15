Beloit Police looking for suspects who opened fire on mother and her child

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police in Beloit are asking the public’s help to catch the driver of a white Chevrolet Malibu who opened fire on a woman and her small child on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the woman and her child were traveling in a vehicle in the area of Park Avenue and Bushnell Street around 7:22 a.m. when a black male, wearing an orange and black coat, opened fire on them.

No one was injured, police said, but the woman’s car suffered gunshot damage.

Anyone with information on the crime or the suspect is asked to call Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.