BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — Beloit Police needs the community’s help in identifying someone who was caught stealing on camera.

Officers said that he stole from a local store two times, walking out without paying for items. He drove off in a white Smart car both times. He is a white male with brown hair and was wearing a black coat and dark pants.

Any information should be given to the Beloit Police Department, (608) 364-6800.