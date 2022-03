BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police is asking for the community’s help in identifying a person involved in a bar fight.

The department said that they made a weekend arrest at a bar for a man overdue for a probation meeting, when others inside tried to take an officer’s taser and throw items at others. They want to talk to the man who they said tried to obstruct the arrest.

Any information on their identity should be given to the Beloit Police Department, (608) 364-6800.