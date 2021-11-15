Beloit Police officer dies of COVID-19 complications

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police Officer Daniel Daly, 48, died Monday from complications from COVID-19, the department announced.

Daly became a Beloit Police Officer on March 3rd, 1997.

“Our entire Beloit Police Department family mourns the passing of Officer Dan Daly,” said Chief Andre Sayles. “Our love and condolences go out to Dan’s wife and children and all those with whom he served. We, as a police department family will do everything possible to continue to provide support and comfort to Dan’s family. Dan will be missed by everyone here.”

Officer Daly is survived by his wife and two children.