Beloit Police Officer involved in shooting identified

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Officer involved in a shooting last week has been identified.

Sergeant Shannon Dykstra is a 13 year veteran of the department. The shooting happened last Wednesday while Dysktra was investigating a crash and a pedestrian approached her, according to the Beloit Police Department.

The man reportedly attacked and tried to take Dykstra’s gun. She opened fire and hit the suspect, who survived the incident. Dykstra was put on administrative leave, which is department policy.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is leading the investigation.