Beloit Police officer shoots attacker at accident scene

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A Beloit Police officer shot a suspect who was attempting to take his firearm last night, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Officials say the DOJ and the Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident, which happened around 7:44 p.m. on December 15th. Authorities say a police sergeant arrived at the scene of a traffic accident at Prairie Avenue and Copeland Avenue.

While investigating, police say a person on foot attacked the sergeant and tried to take his weapon. The sergeant fired, striking the attacker, who was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.