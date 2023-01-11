BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police in Beloit are reprimanding residents who “don’t get involved” for allowing car thieves to escape from police custody, although the vehicles, each Kias, were recovered.

Beloit Police said two stolen Kias were recovered Tuesday, one taken from Rockford, and the other from Beloit.

“As a public service announcement…..If you see people running from a car with broken windows, especially a Kia, and they are wearing ski masks and run between houses when they see a squad car drive by, we would sure love a call right away. That is not ‘normal’ behavior, and potentially could have gotten us a capture or 2 yesterday, but no such luck,” police said on Facebook.

“Also if you mention to us that ‘you don’t get involved,’ when asked about the vehicle being parked in front of your house while simultaneously standing next to a Kia, please understand the chances of your car being one of the next to go for a non-consensual ride is pretty good,” police said.

Police also warned residents in the area of “the old Kolak building on Keeler” to be vigilant for car theft, as officers have found several stolen cars in that area.

Kia and Hyundai thefts are on the rise locally and nationwide after a TikTok trend known as the “Kia Boyz” spread information on how to steal certain model cars using an app.